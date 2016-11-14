Greg Van Avermaet to Undergo Surgery on Fractured Ankle

Greg Van Avermaet will today undergo surgery to secure a small, non-displaced, distal left fibula fracture, that he sustained two days ago while training on his mountain bike.

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Tim Leenders, in Antwerp. Surgery was decided, in agreement with the BMC Racing Team medical staff, in order to speed up the recovery time and allow Van Avermaet to resume training in three to four weeks.

BMC Racing Team Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Max Testa said he expects Van Avermaet to make a full recovery.

"Injuries are unfortunately part of a cyclist's career, something that Greg understands well having already bounced back successfully from injury this year. Following surgery Greg's training program will be readjusted according to his progress over the next two to three weeks, and in agreement with Dr. Leenders," Dr. Testa explained.

"I am confident that this injury will not interfere with Greg's objectives for the 2017 season."