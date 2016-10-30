BMC Racing Team Welcome Steve Bauer as Director of VIP Services

31 October, 2016, Santa Rosa, California (USA)

BMC Racing Team today confirmed the appointment of Canadian former professional cyclist, Steve Bauer, in the new role of Director of VIP Services.

Bauer's illustrious cycling career included an Olympic silver medal in the 1984 Los Angeles road race, a bronze medal in the 1984 World Championship road race, and nine days in the yellow jersey at the 1990 Tour de France, during which time he raced for 7-Eleven Cycling Team under the direction of BMC Racing Team General Manager, Jim Ochowicz.

Following his retirement as a professional cyclist, Bauer formed Steve Bauer Bike Tours, and later Cycle Sport Management which developed a UCI Continental cycling team turning UCI Pro Continental in 2011 and 2012. Most recently he developed the programming at Milton's new Velodrome, the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Ontario, Canada.

Ochowicz attributed Bauer's appointment to his legacy in cycling and ideal personality for the role.

"With TAG Heuer coming on board as an important partner of BMC Racing Team from 2017 we felt it was the right time to bring someone on to oversee our VIP services and Steve Bauer was an easy choice to make. Steve has exactly the right profile and personality to welcome our guests at races throughout the season, and with his vast knowledge of cycling he will be a great ambassador for BMC Racing Team," Ochowicz said.

"Steve raced for 7-Eleven Cycling Team when TAG Heuer was a sponsor so it's great to welcome Steve back at the same time that we welcome TAG Heuer back in cycling."

Bauer is excited to take on a new challenge within the world of cycling.

"I'm super excited to take this challenge which really came out of the blue. Through Steve Bauer Bike Tours we're always hosting VIPs so when Jim Ochowicz phoned me it seemed to be a great fit. I know the sport well, I'm passionate about the sport, logistics and hosting people in an on the road environment is something that I've already done and just being familiar with the BMC Racing Team group is what attracted me to the role," Bauer explained.

"To come back into WorldTour cycling is extremely exciting, especially with such a high level team. BMC Racing Team is obviously one of the top teams on the WorldTour. I'm certainly looking forward to meeting the TAG Heuer team and all of the partners and the people that they'll be bringing to the events. It's a great opportunity and certainly also a challenge, for me personally and also the team, to fulfil VIP services within the sport environment."