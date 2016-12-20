12/20/2016



Schaffhausen ist Gastgeber des Schlusswochenendes

Die 81. Tour de Suisse findet nördlich des Rheins ihren Schlusspunkt. Schaffhausen veranstaltet als Hub das Schlusswochenende mit der 8. und 9. Etappe und freut sich auf zahlreiche Attraktionen für Familien, Radsportfans und Hobbyfahrer aus dem In- und Ausland.

Sechs Jahre nach dem letzten grossen Tour de Suisse-Etappenhalt in Schaffhausen kehrt die Schweizer Landesrundfahrt zur Stadt am Rheinfall zurück. Als Schluss-Hub wird Schaffhausen ein ganzes Wochenende lang im Zeichen des Radsports stehen (17./18. Juni 2017). «Wir freuen uns sehr, dass der Tour de Suisse Tross 2017 sein finales Wochenende in Schaffhausen auf den Asphalt legen wird», sagt Regierungsrat und Sportminister Christian Amsler. «Der Kanton Schaffhausen will sich dabei als sportbegeisterte, lebenswerte Region am Rhein zeigen, die eine hohe Lebensqualität für Familien in intakter Natur und in unmittelbarer Nähe zum Wirtschaftsraum Zürich aufweist.» Er freue sich auf zwei Tage hochstehenden Radsport mit begeisterten Menschen am Streckenrand.

Das Start-Ziel-Gelände wird sich beim neueröffneten Fussballstadion «LIPO Park Schaffhausen» befinden. Auch Stadtpräsident Peter Neukomm ist stolz darauf, nach 2011 erneut als wichtiger Standort für die Austragung der Tour de Suisse wirken zu können. «Dank hoher Flexibilität und kurzen Wegen zu den Behörden von Kanton und Stadt war es möglich, Schaffhausen als Etappenort zu gewinnen», erklärt Neukomm. «Die Munotstadt mit ihrer einzigartigen historischen Kulisse wird ihr Bestes geben, wieder ein einmaliges Radsporterlebnis zu ermöglichen.»

Auch für den Generaldirektor der Tour de Suisse, Olivier Senn, ist die Rückkehr nach Schaffhausen mit positiven Emotionen verbunden. «Mein erster Einsatz damals als Verantwortlicher im Startbereich fand in Schaffhausen statt. Ich erinnere mich gerne an die vielen begeisterten Zuschauer.»

Die Programmdetails wird InfrontRingier anlässlich ihrer Streckenpräsentation vom 2. März 2017 vorstellen. So viel sei aber bereits verraten: Ein Start soll in der Schaffhauser Altstadt stattfinden. Zudem wird es an einem der beiden abschliessenden Etappentage einen Rundkurs in der Region Schaffhausen mit mehreren Zieldurchfahrten geben.

Attraktionen für Gross und Klein

Neben spannendem Radsport wird die Tour de Suisse dem Publikum in Schaffhausen vielfältige frei zugängliche Attraktionen bieten. Das TdS Village lädt zum Flanieren ein, und an der Bike-Expo führen diverse Aussteller die neusten Velotrends vor. Die Kleinen kommen in der Kids World auf ihre Kosten und können auf verschiedenen Velo-Parcours ihre Geschicklichkeit testen. Ebenfalls geplant ist ein Laufradrennen für Knirpse auf der Original-Zielgeraden.

Für die Grossen steht anlässlich der über vier Etappen laufenden TdS Challenge der abschliessende «Cornèrcard City Circle» auf dem Programm. Wenige Stunden vor den Profis treten HobbyfahrerInnen auf der leicht verkürzten Originalstrecke der Tour de Suisse in die Pedale. Anmeldungen zur TdS Challenge sind online ab morgen Mittwoch möglich.

Schaffhausen to host the final weekend

The 81st Tour de Suisse will end to the north of the Rhine. As the final Hub Schaffhausen will host the 8th and 9th stages and provide numerous attractions for families, cycling fans and hobby cyclists from Switzerland and around the world.

The Tour de Suisse returns to Schaffhausen six year since its last visit to the City at the Rhine Falls. As the final Hub, Schaffhausen will be all about cycling for one whole weekend (17/18 June 2017). «We are very pleased that the Tour de Suisse 2017 will be putting its final weekend on the roads of Schaffhausen», said Cantonal Councillor and Sports Minister Christian Amsler. «The Canton of Schaffhausen wants to show itself as a sports loving, liveable region on the Rhine, with a high quality of life for families in a natural environment and within close proximity to the economic area of Zurich.» He is looking forward to two days of cycling at its highest level supported by an enthusiastic crowd of spectators.

The start-finish area will be located at the newly opened football stadium «LIPO Park Schaffhausen». City Mayor Peter Neukomm is proud that the City will once again be an important part of the Tour de Suisse, following on from its participation in 2011. «Thanks to the great flexibility and cooperation between the authorities of the Canton and the City, it was possible for Schaffhausen to become a host city», Neukomm explains. «Schaffhausen, with the unique historical backdrop of the Munot Fortress, will do its best to provide an unforgettable cycling experience.»

The return to Schaffhausen also stirs positive emotions for the General Director of the Tour de Suisse, Olivier Senn. «My first assignment as coordinator of the start village was in Schaffhausen. I remember the excitement of the many enthusiastic spectators.»

InfrontRingier will present further program details at their Tour Presentation on 2 March 2017. However, much has been revealed already: A start will take place in the old town of Schaffhausen. In addition, a multi-lap circuit race will be held in the Schaffhausen region as one of the two closing stages.

Attractions for young and old

In addition to exciting cycling the Tour de Suisse offers a wide range of freely accessible attractions to the public in Schaffhausen. The TdS Village invites you to stroll through and at the Bike-Expo various exhibitors present the latest cycling trends. In the Kids World youngsters can test their skills on different cycling courses. And for the little ones a balance bike event is planned over the original finish line.

For the grown-ups the TdS Challenge running over four stages and culminating in the «Cornèrcard City Circle» is a highlight. Hobby cyclists will saddle up just a few hours before the professionals and have the opportunity of completing a slightly shortened version of the race on the original circuit of the Tour de Suisse. Applications for the TdS Challenge will be available online from tomorrow.