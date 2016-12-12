BMC Racing Team to Ride with Vittoria Tires in 2017

12 December, 2016, Denia (ESP)

BMC Racing Team and Vittoria are proud to announce a new partnership which will see the team's 28-rider roster ride on Vittoria tires for the 2017 season and beyond.

Vittoria will supply tires for all of BMC Racing Team's bikes, namely the BMC Teammachine SLR01 and BMC Timemachine 01.

BMC Racing Team General Manager Jim Ochowicz said he is excited to welcome Vittoria to the team.

"Vittoria is a company synonymous with professional cycling and is well-known for making excellent tires for road racing. We are thrilled to be riding with Vittoria tires from 2017 and work with the Vittoria research and development team throughout the season," Ochowicz explained.

"Our 2017 riders are already riding on Vittoria tires here at our pre-season training camp in Denia on the BMC Teammachine SLR01, which has the new red colorway for the 2017 season. At BMC Racing Team we are constantly looking to partner with the best in the industry in all areas of professional racing, and Vittoria tires are no exception."

Vittoria CEO EMEA, René Timmermans said the partnership with BMC Racing Team is an important opportunity for Vittoria.

"BMC Racing Team is exactly the kind of professional cycling team that we want to partner with. Innovation and performance are at the core of Vittoria's brand identity, and our graphene-enhanced rubber compound is just one example of our innovation. Our aim for 2017 was to partner with more teams and races and BMC Racing Team was at the top of our list. Performance, consistency and balance is what we strive for, and we think BMC Racing Team's riders will love riding on Vittoria tires," Timmermans explained.

"Vittoria was founded as a tubular road cycling company, but we are now offering mountain bike and road tires and wheels. We have our own factory in Bangkok, Lyon Tyres, so we produce all of the tires ourselves and we have our own research and development center so we oversee all areas of creation, innovation and production of Vittoria tires."