Kuota wird neuer Radausrüster beim Team ROTH – AKROS / Mit Pirmin Lang wird ein weiterer IAM Fahrer verpflichtet

Die italienische Edelschmiede „Kuota“ aus Villasanta in der Nähe von Mailand steigt bei der Gerlafinger Radequipe als neuer Radausrüster ein und wird das Team mit High Tech Rennrädern in den nächsten zwei Jahren unterstützen. „Kuota ist stolz, seine Partnerschaft mit dem jungen und motivierten Team ROTH – AKROS bekannt geben zu können, die auf den Straßen weltweit unterwegs sein wollen.

Kuota wird das Schweizer Team mit den besten Produkten unterstützen und ist zuversichtlich, dass die Athleten die Produkte sehr schätzen werden. Der Top Rahmen KHAN, entwickelt durch jahrelange Erfahrung im Profiradsport sowie das KALIBUR Zeitfahrrad, werden durch die Schweizer Equipe auf den Strassen getestet.

Kuota zeichnet sich durch die enge Kommunikation und Entwicklungsarbeit mit Profi Athleten aus und dies wird mit dem Team ROTH-AKROS weitergeführt. Wir haben einen personalisierten Rahmen für das Team ROTH-AKROS entwickelt und mit Hilfe der anderen Komponenten-Ausrüster werden wir sehr hochqualitative Fahrräder präsentieren“.

Mit Lang holt das Team ROTH-AKROS weitere World Tour Erfahrung in das Team

Kurz nach der Verpflichtung des Schweizermeister Jonathan Fumeaux, konnte sich das Team ROTH-AKROS freuen, einen weiteren World Tour Fahrer aus dem Team IAM Lager zu holen.Mit Pirmin Lang erhält das Schweizer Team aus Gerlafingen einen erfahrenen Routinier, der das Team bei schweren Rennen weiter bringen wird. „Ich freue mich auf die neue Herausforderung im Team ROTH – AKROS, die ersten Eindrücke waren mehr als positiv und werde aller voraussichtlich Ende Januar beim Grand Prix La Marseillaise oder Etoile de Bessèges in die Saison einsteigen“ sagte ein sehr motivierter Pirmin Lang.

Kuota nouveau fournisseur vélos du Team ROTH - AKROS / Un nouveau coureur d'IAM recruté avec Pirmin Lang

La traditionnelle marque italienne "Kuota" de Villasanta près de Milan rejoint l'équipe cycliste de Gerlafingen en tant que fournisseur de vélos et mettra à disposition pour les deux années à venir des vélos de haute technologie.

"Kuota est fière d'annoncer son partenariat avec la jeune et motivée équipe Team ROTH - AKROS qui voudra se montrer dans le monde entier.

Kuota équipera l'équipe Suisse avec les meilleurs produits et est confiante que les athlètes auront une bonne appréciation des produits. Le cadre haut de gamme KHAN, développé tout au long de plusieurs années d'expérience dans le cyclisme professionnel et le cadre KALIBUR pour le contre-la-montre, seront testés sur les routes par l'équipe Suisse.

Kuota se distingue par sa communication et son travail de développement avec les athlètes professionnels et cela sera maintenu avec le Team ROTH - AKROS. Nous avons développé un cadre personnalisé pour le Team ROTH - AKROS et avec l'aide des autres fournisseurs de composants, nous pourrons présenter un vélo de très haute qualité".

Avec Lang, le Team ROTH - AKROS obtient de l'expérience en World Tour supplémentaire

Peu après la signature du champion de Suisse Jonathan Fumeaux, le Team ROTH - AKROS a pu se réjouir d'accueillir en son sein un autre coureur World Tour de l'équipe IAM.

Avec Pirmin Lang, l'équipe Suisse de Gerlafingen recrute un routier expérimenté qui pourra pousser l'équipe lors des courses difficiles.

"Je me réjouis pour ce nouveau défi avec l'équipe ROTH - AKROS. Les premières impressions étaient très positives et selon les prévisions, je commencerai ma saison fin janvier au Grand Prix La Marseillaise ou à l'Etoile de Bessèges", expliquait un Pirmin Lang très motivé.

Kuota to be new bike supplier of Team ROTH – AKROS / Another IAM rider joins the team with Pirmin Lang

Worldwide known bike brand Kuota from Villasanta near Milan joins Gerlafinger team as new bike supplier and will support the team with high technology bikes in the next two years.

Kuota is proud to announce its partnership with the young and motivated team ROTH - AKROS, who have big plans to go on the roads worldwide. Kuota will support the Swiss team with the best products and is sure that the team will be satisfied. The bike frame KHAN, developed through years of experience in the world of professional cycling, and the frame KALIBUR for time trial races will directly be tested on the road.

Kuota will provide the riders with the best of currently available technology and is confident that the athletes will appreciate the quality of the products. For Kuota it is very important to work closely with development athletes and this is in common with the strategy of Team ROTH –AKROS. Kuota prepared a custom frame for the team that will be presented in a few days. Thanks to the support of other qualified partners, Kuota will compose a bike on highest technical level.

With Lang, Team ROTH-AKROS brings more World Tour experiences to the team

Shortly after the signing of Swiss champion Jonathan Fumeaux, Team ROTH-AKROS was happy to get another World Tour rider from IAM. With Pirmin Lang, the Swiss team from Gerlafingen gets an experienced Routinier who will help the team during hard races. "I am looking forward to the new challenge with Team ROH - AKROS. The first impressions were positive and depending on the planning I will start the season end of January at Grand Prix La Marseillaise or at Etoile de Bessèges" explained a highly motivated Pirmin Lang.