BMC Racing Team Awarded Two-Year UCI WorldTour Licence

26 November, 2016, Santa Rosa, California (USA)

BMC Racing Team has been awarded a two-year UCI WorldTour licence for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, General Manager Jim Ochowicz today confirmed.

Ochowicz said the UCI's decision to grant the team a two-year UCI WorldTour licence is a step in the right direction for BMC Racing Team and cycling.

"It plays well into our long term strategy and vision in that this is the longest extension that has been available for UCI WorldTour licensing to any of the teams. So we're very happy to be one of the teams chosen to retain UCI WorldTour status for the next two years. We're looking at the long game, and with the two-year licence granted everything is now in order and we can focus on our 2017 season and beyond," Ochowicz said.

"For our existing partners it's an opportunity to be able to leverage their investment at the highest level in cycling and with a multiple year extension it lets us grow across the board. It gives confidence to the athletes, and confidence to our existing partners and any potential partners who may be looking to invest in BMC Racing Team."

BMC Racing Team has operated at the UCI WorldTour level since 2011, following three years at the UCI Professional Continental level and the inaugural year as a UCI Continental Team.