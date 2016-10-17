BMC Racing Team Return to Japan Cup Cycle Road Race

19 October 2016, Santa Rosa, California (USA)

BMC Racing Team will close out the 2016 season with the Japan Cup Cycle Road Race in the traditional two-part criterium and road race this weekend.

Sports Director Max Sciandri said Saturday's criterium and Sunday's road race present good opportunities for the five riders to try their luck.

"Japan Cup Cycle Road Race is always a bit of a lottery, generally with a fast finish, which is why any of our riders have the chance to do a good race, especially with teams of only five riders which shakes up the usual race format. We have the experience of Manuel Quinziato, Joey Rosskopf and Taylor Phinney and joining them are our two stagiaires, Fabien Lienhard and Taylor Eisenhart," Sciandri said.

Quinziato is looking forward to racing the Japan Cup Cycle Road Race for the fourth time.

"It is the fourth time that I will race the Japan Cup Cycle Road Race and I was on the podium in 2004 so it's been eleven years since I've been here as my last race was in 2005. I'm really happy to be here because I really like the Japanese supporters, they are really enthusiastic. So it's cool to be here and it's nice to finish the season here in Japan. It's going to be fun!," Quinziato explained.

Japan Cup Cycle Road Race (22 + 23 October)

Rider Roster: Taylor Eisenhart (USA), Fabien Lienhard (SUI), Taylor Phinney (USA), Manuel Quinziato (ITA), Joey Rosskopf (USA).

Sports Director: Max Sciandri