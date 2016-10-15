Michel Thétaz: "Das Abenteuer IAM Cycling geht weiter... allerdings in einer anderen Form"

Am Ende dieser Saison 2016 ...

fällt die sportliche Bilanz von IAM Cycling aussergewöhnlich gut aus. Mit Etappensiegen bei der Tour de France, dem Giro d'Italia, der Tour de Suisse, sowie zwei Erfolgen bei der Vuelta sorgte die Mannschaft für ein Rekordjahr. Und trotzdem gibt es für IAM Cycling keine fünfte Saison im professionellen Fahrerfeld, nachdem die Suche eines Co-Sponsors gescheitert war. Michel Thétaz, Gründer von IAM und der Schweizer Profimannschaft, kündigte schliesslich das Ende der Mannschaft am 23. Mai anlässlich des dritten Ruhetages des Giro d'Italia an.

Nun ist für Michel Thétaz die Zeit gekommen, nicht nur über die Zukunft zu sprechen sondern auch über seine Verpflichtungen und Investitionen in der Welt des Radsports zu reflektieren. "Zunächst will ich mich aber bei allen bedanken, die aus insgesamt fünfzehn verschiedenen Ländern gekommen sind, um gemeinsam mit derselben Vision und demselben Enthusiasmus mitzuwirken und bis zum bitteren Ende keine Schwäche gezeigt haben. Es war ein aussergewöhnliches menschliches und sportliches Abenteuer und es gab uns eine einmalige Gelegenheit, unsere Markenwerte auf dem höchsten Niveau zu präsentieren.“ Die Mannschaft war in der Tat der perfekte Botschafter für IAM und ihre sechs IAMFUNDS.CH Anlagefonds, welche nicht nur in der Schweiz, sondern rund um den Globus bekannt geworden sind.

IAM Cycling hat auch dem Schweizer Radsport neue Impulse gegeben und bot dem Nachwuchs die Gelegenheit in die Pedalen zu treten, damit diese ihre Qualitäten in den kommenden Jahren unter Beweis stellen können. Nach den grossartigen Resultaten in der Saison 2016 geht das Abenteuer von IAM Cycling weiter... allerdings in einer anderen Form. Genauer gesagt bleibt IAM mit ihrer Struktur von IAM Cycling wie bisher bei verschiedenen Radsport-Veranstaltungen präsent. Das ist unter anderem die IAM Champex Challenge, ein Event der sich bereits etabliert hat. Ergänzt wird die Partnerschaft mit der Aktion „Gib alles - Cycling for Children“, die von der UNICEF in Crans-Montana lanciert wurde.

Im Laufe der Teamgeschichte, die 2013 mit der Gründung begann, trug die einzige Schweizer Mannschaft in der WorldTour einen wichtigen Beitrag zu einem neuen Radsport bei. Einem Radsport, in dem es mit Disziplin, Geduld und Vision möglich ist, sauber zu gewinnen.

Michel Thétaz: L’aventure IAM Cycling continue... mais sous d’autres formes»

Au terme de cette saison 2016, le bilan de IAM Cycling au niveau sportif est tout simplement extraordinaire, avec des victoires d’étapes décrochées lors du Tour de France, du Tour d’Italie, du Tour de Suisse et même deux lors du Tour d’Espagne! Et pourtant, faute d’avoir pu trouver un co-sponsor, l’équipe ne disputera pas une cinquième saison au sein du peloton des professionnels. Michel Thétaz, le fondateur de IAM et de l’équipe cycliste suisse, l’avait annoncé, la mort dans l’âme, le 23 mai dernier lors de la 3e journée de repos du Tour d’Italie.

Le moment est venu pour Michel Thétaz de parler d’avenir non sans tirer les conclusions de son engagement et investissement dans le monde de la petite reine. «En tout premier lieu, j’aimerais remercier toutes les personnes, issues de quinze pays, ayant travaillé pour un même but, avec la même vision et un enthousiasme jamais démenti jusque dans la dernière ligne droite. C’était une extraordinaire aventure humaine et sportive, et une occasion unique de diffuser notre image de marque au plus haut niveau.» L’équipe a en effet été la parfaite ambassadrice de IAM et de sa gamme de fonds de placement IAMFUNDS.CH désormais connus aussi bien en Suisse qu’aux quatre coins du globe.

IAM Cycling a donné un nouvel élan au cyclisme suisse, mettant le pied à l’étrier à de jeunes coureurs appelés à confirmer leurs qualités ces prochaines années. Fort de ses résultats en 2016, «l’aventure IAM Cycling continue... mais sous d’autres formes.» En effet, IAM sera toujours présent aux côtés de la structure IAM Cycling qui soutiendra différentes manifestations cyclistes, entre autre le IAM Champex Challenge, une manifestation déjà ancrée dans les esprits, à laquelle viendra s’ajouter le partenariat avec «Donne-tout - Cycling for Children», une action mise sur pied par l’UNICEF à Crans-Montana.

Tout au long de son existence, débutée en janvier 2013, l’unique équipe professionnelle suisse évoluant au sein du World Tour a aussi largement témoigné en faveur d’un cyclisme nouveau où, à force de discipline, patience et vision, il est possible de gagner tout en étant propre.

Michel Thétaz: "The IAM Cycling adventure continues... but in different forms”

The end of the 2016 season has arrived, and the record for the IAM Cycling team is quite extraordinary. They succeeded in capturing stage wins at the Tour de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de Suisse, and two stages at the Vuelta a España! Nevertheless, the team did not succeed in finding a co-sponsor. Consequently it will not be continuing in the professional peloton into 2017, which would have been its fifth year. Michel Thétaz, founder of IAM and the eponymous Swiss cycling team, announced that it would disband at the end of the season on May 23rd, which was the second rest day of the Giro d'Italia.

The moment has come for Michel Thétaz to talk about the future, but not without reflecting on his involvement and investment in the world of professional cycling. “First of all, I would like to thank everyone who came from fifteen countries, all of whom worked for the same purpose, with the same vision and enthusiasm, which never wavered even in the final stretch. It was an extraordinary human and sporting adventure, and presented a unique opportunity to spread our brand values at the highest level.” The team was in fact the perfect ambassador for IAM and its range of IAMFUNDS.CH investment funds, which are now known not only in Switzerland, but around the world as well.

IAM Cycling has also offered a new impetus to the youth of Swiss cycling, giving them a leg up in their efforts to prove their talents in the coming years. On the strength of the team’s results in 2016, “the IAM Cycling adventure continues... but in different forms.” In fact, IAM will work along with the IAM Cycling structure to support various cycling events that will include the IAM Champex Challenge. That is an event that has already taken root, and will complement the partnership with “Give it all - Cycling for Children”, which is an initiative established by UNICEF at Crans-Montana, in the heart of the Swiss Alps.

Since the team started in January 2013, the Swiss squad, which earned its place in the WorldTour, did so in a manner that testified to the truth that with the strength of discipline, patience, and vision, one can succeed without cheating or cutting corners.