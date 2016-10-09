Paris-Tours - Ein letztes Podest für IAM Cycling

Bettini Foto

DIE EMOTIONEN: Vom gesamten Team IAM Cycling, denn nach vier Jahren im professionellen Fahrerfeld war Paris-Tour das allerletzte Rennen der Schweizer Profimannschaft. Das Team von Michel Thétaz, dem Gründer von IAMFunds, stellt seine Tätigkeit per Ende des Jahres ein.

DAS RESULTAT: Der dritte Platz von Jonas Van Genechten. Der belgische Sprinter klassierte sich im letzten Rennen hinter Fernando Gaviria (Etixx Quick Step) und Arnaud Démarre (FDJ). Damit sorgte er für den 58. Podestplatz für IAM Cycling in dieser letzten Saison.

DIE ANALYSE: Von Jonas Van Genechten. "Paris-Tours ist ein Rennen, das mir am Herzen liegt. Ich wollte hier unbedingt für ein gutes Ergebnis sorgen. Zum einen für mich und zum anderen vor allem auch für IAM Cycling. Ich hatte nicht gesehen, als Fernando Gaviria attackiert hatte. Das war eine starke Nummer von ihm. Ich hatte noch versucht, zurückzukommen und zu reagieren aber am Ende blieb auch Arnaud Démarre vor mir. Ich habe alles gegeben konnte ihn nicht mehr überholen. Ich bereue nichts."

DIE FLUCHTGRUPPE: Mit Pirmin Lang. Es war der letzte Einsatz des Schweizers in den Farben seiner Schweizer Mannschaft. "Unser Plan war es, jemanden in der Gruppe platzieren zu können. Simon Pellaud hatte es mehrmals versucht und schlussendlich war ich es, der den richtigen Abgang erwischen konnte. Der Tag war lang und auch wenn es sehr anstrengend war, nahm ich mir die Gelegenheit, dieses letzte Mal zu geniessen. Es hat mir grosse Freude gemacht."

DIE AUSSAGE: "Nun schliesst sich der Kreis wieder", sagte Eddy Seigneur mit schwerer Stimme. "Ich realisierte, dass es definitiv zu Ende war, als ich heute kurz vor dem Ziel mit dem Fahrzeug des sportlichen Leiters die Rennstrecke verlassen musste. Wir haben vier wunderbare Jahre zusammen verbracht und ich bin mir sicher, dass unsere Fahrer in Zukunft auch in ihren neuen Teams für schöne Emotionen sorgen werden."

DIE ZAHLEN: Die Anzahl der Siege hat sich nicht mehr verändert und blieb auch nach dem heutigen Rennen bei 19. Am Ende dieser letzten Saison sind es aber total 91 Platzierungen unter den besten Fünf und 165 Top-10-Resultate, die IAM Cycling in dieser grossartigen letzten Saison in regelmässigen Abständen einfahren konnte.

Tours, France

Paris - Tours – Un dernier podium pour IAM Cycling

Paris – Tours (Dimanche 9 Octobre)

Dreux - Tours 252,5km

Podium

1. Fernando Gaviria (Etixx – Quick Step) en 5h22’03’’

2. Arnaud Démare (FDJ) m.t

3. Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling) m.t

IAM Cycling

25. Oliver Naesen m.t

59. Roger Kluge m.t

78. Martin Elmiger m.t

79. Simon Pellaud m.t

80. Stefan Denifl m.t

168. Pirmin Lang à 3’

172. Aleksejs Saramotins à 7’17’’

Résultats de la course

http://www.iamcycling.ch/pro/performances-resultats/

Réactions audio

https://audioboom.com/channel/iamcycling

L’ÉMOTION: De l’équipe IAM Cycling toute entière. Après quatre années passées au sein du peloton professionnel, la formation Suisse a disputé sa dernière course à l’occasion de Paris-Tours. L’équipe chère à Michel Thétaz, créateur de IAMFunds, cessera son activité à la fin de l’année.

LE RÉSULTAT: La troisième place de Jonas Van Genechten. Le coureur Belge, battu au sprint, s’est classé derrière Fernando Gaviria (Etixx Quick Step) et Arnaud Démarre (FDJ). Grâce à ce résultat, il rapporte à IAM Cycling son 58ème podium de la saison.

L’ANALYSE: De Jonas Van Genechten : «Paris-Tours est une course que me tient à cœur. Je voulais faire un bon résultat ici. Pour moi, mais aussi pour IAM Cycling. Je n’ai pas vu Fernando Gaviria partir. Il a fait un sacré numéro. J’ai essayé de revenir et d’anticiper, mais Arnaud Démare l’a fait avant moi. Je n’ai pas pu le déborder. Je n’ai aucun regret».

L’ÉCHAPPÉ: Pirmin Lang. C’était l’ultime baroud du coureur suisse sous les couleurs de l’escadron helvétique. «Le plan était de mettre un de nous dans l'échappée. «Simon Pellaud a essayé à plusieurs reprises. Puis quand le bon coup est parti c’est moi qui étais devant. La journée a été longue, et même si c’était usant, j’ai eu le temps de profiter une dernière fois de cette opportunité. J’ai pris beaucoup de plaisir ».

LA PHRASE: «La boucle est bouclée » a déclaré Eddy Seigneur, la gorge nouée. «J’ai vraiment réalisé que c’était la fin quand j’ai pris la dérivation pour les véhicules de course juste avant la ligne. Nous avons passé quatre belles années ensemble. Et je suis certain que nos coureurs nous procureront d’aussi belles émotions dans leurs futures équipes respectives».

LES CHIFFRES: Et si le nombre de victoires en reste à 19, la saison se clôture avec 91 top-5 et 165 top-10 pour IAM Cycling. L’illustration d’une ultime saison, riche et régulière.

09.10.2016

Press Release Tours, France

Paris - Tours - A final podium for IAM Cycling

THE EMOTION: Of the entire IAM Cycling team. After four years in the professional peloton, the Swiss cycling team competed in its final race at Paris-Tours on Sunday. The team founded by Michel Thétaz, who also founded IAMFunds, will disband at the end of this season.

THE RESULT: A third place for Jonas Van Genechten. The Belgian rider contested the sprint, and only had Fernando Gaviria (Etixx Quick Step) and Arnaud Démarre (FDJ) ahead of him. With that result, IAM Cycling chalks up its 58th podium position of the season.

THE ANALYSIS: As given by Jonas Van Genechten. “Paris-Tours is a race that is close to my heart. I wanted to have a good result here, not only for myself, but for IAM Cycling. I did not see Fernando Gaviria take off. He did a hell of a sprint. I tried to get back and to anticipate, but Arnaud Démare got there before me. I could not do more. I still have no regrets.”

THE ESCAPEE: Pirmin Lang. This was the ultimate last stand for the Swiss rider in the colors of the Swiss IAM Cycling team. “The plan was to get one of us into the break. Simon Pellaud tried multiple times. Then when the right move ended up going, it was I who was in the best position at the front. The day was long, and even if it was exhausting, I still had the time to enjoy having this opportunity one last time. I had a lot of fun.”

THE QUOTE: “The circle is complete,” Eddy Seigneur said, with a lump in his throat. “I really realized that this was the end when I turned into the bypass for the team cars just before the finish line. We spent four wonderful years together. And I am sure that our riders will also offer more beautiful emotions and performances in their future respective teams.”

THE NUMBERS: Though today the team couldn’t improve on its 19 wins for the season, IAM Cycling will finish with 91 top-5 placings and 165 top-10s, proof that this final season was particularly rich and consistent.