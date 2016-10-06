BMC Racing Team Set to Defend Team Time Trial Championship

7 October, 2016, Santa Rosa, California (USA)

BMC Racing Team will aim for a third consecutive UCI Team Time Trial World Championship win when they line up in Doha this Sunday, 9 October.

As reigning Team Time Trial world champions, having won in Ponferrada in 2014 and Richmond in 2015, BMC Racing Team is very capable of securing a third title, Sports Director Jackson Stewart said.

"As defending champions there is a lot of expectation on our team to win for the third consecutive year but I think we're lining up with a very good chance of defending our title. We have a great team of pure individual time trialists, who together have really perfected the art of the team time trial, so much so that it was difficult to make the final selection of six riders," Stewart explained.

"We know our form is good, which we saw when these six riders were part of the winning team at the Eneco Tour TTT just weeks ago. At this point we have done everything possible in terms of training and perfecting our equipment, and the riders will race the the BMC Timemachine 01 which was unveiled this week. It all comes down to executing the 40km time trial as best as possible and I think we have the right team for that."

Manuel Quinziato has raced every Team Time Trial world championship for BMC Racing Team since its inception in 2012 and lines up for the fifth time.

"It's a special event because the Team Time Trial is really complicated. It's usual an individual sport and here the rules change completely and actually it's probably the most stressful event that we ride so it's going to be hard. The easiest one was probably in Ponferrada because no one expected anything from us, but last year was tough and this year will be even more because we're the favorites," Quinziato said.

"We know we're going to have to fight to the line and probably the podium places will be only 5 or 6 seconds apart, so everything will count. We're really focused and for sure we're ready to give everything we have on Sunday."

UCI World Road Championships Team Time Trial - 9 October, 2016

Rider roster: Rohan Dennis (AUS), Stefan Küng (SUI), Daniel Oss (ITA), Taylor Phinney (USA), Manuel Quinziato (ITA), Joey Rosskopf (USA).

Reserve: Tom Bohli (SUI)

Sports Directors: Jackson Stewart (USA), Fabio Baldato (ITA)