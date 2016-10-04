Van Avermaet to Lead BMC Racing Team at Paris-Tours

5 October 2016, Santa Rosa, California (USA)

BMC Racing Team will line up at their final European race of the 2016 season this weekend when an eight-rider squad heads to Paris-Tours in support of Greg Van Avermaet.

Sports Director Yvon Ledanois said that he is confident in the abilities of all the riders to help produce a strong result for the team.

"We are going to Paris-Tours with a clear leader in Greg Van Avermaet who won the 2011 edition. It's the last one-day classic and the final race for BMC Racing Team in Europe for the 2016 season so we are definitely motivated to take home the win. We know Greg is in great form and we have a strong team to support him on Sunday," Ledanois commented.

Van Avermaet is hoping for repeat success after podium results at previous editions of the race.

"Paris-Tours is always a race I look forward to as I've had success there in the past with my win in 2011 and I was on the podium last year. It's my last chance to race before the UCI World Championship Road Race in Qatar so it will be a good chance to test my form and get some more kilometers in my legs before the road race, which is my last big goal for the season," Van Avermaet added.

Paris-Tours (9 October)

Rider roster: Silvan Dillier (SUI), Jempy Drucker (LUX), Floris Gerts (NED), Fabian Lienhard (SUI), Michael Schar (SUI), Greg Van Avermaet (BEL), Loic Vliegen (BEL), Rick Zabel (GER)

Sports Director: Yvon Ledanois (FRA)