Tournai, Belgian

Eurométropole Tour - Oliver Naesen: "Bereue nichts, bin aber sehr wütend"

DIE TATSACHE DES TAGES: Der zweite Platz von Oliver Naesen in einem umstrittenen Sprint. Nach einer Beschwerde von IAM Cycling entschieden die Jury-Kommissäre, dass Dylan Groenewegen (Lotto NL Jumbo) der Tagessieger bleibt.

DIE AUSSAGE: Von Oliver Naesen. "Ich bereue nichts, bin aber trotzdem sehr wütend. Ein Sprint, wie ihn Dylan Groenewegen gefahren ist, ist sehr beschämend. Ich hätte stürzen können und meine WM-Teilnahme wäre so in Gefahr gewesen."

DIE ANALYSE: "Ich dachte, dass wir nur zu Dritt ins Ziel kommen würden", erklärte der belgische Rennfahrer. " Und in dieser kleinen Gruppe war ich sicher der Schnellste. Ich hatte sehr an meine Stärke und diesen Sieg geglaubt. Doch dann wurden wir nur wenige Meter vor der Ziellinie von den Verfolgern wieder eingeholt. Genau in diesem Moment lancierte ich meinen Sprint und ging auf die linke Strassenseite. Was danach passiert ist, ist bekannt und kann leider nicht mehr geändert werden."

DIE MEINUNG: Von Rik Verbrugghe. "Die Entscheidung der Jury-Kommissäre ist, wie sie ist. Allerdings werde ich bei der UCI noch eine Beschwerde einreichen. Mein Rennfahrer hätte stürzen müssen, damit der Sieger nachträglich disqualifiziert worden wäre und das ist sicher nicht normal. Ich denke, Nacer Bouhanni wurde in Hamburg für viel weniger rangmässig zurückversetzt. Wenn die UCI entscheidet, einen Rennfahrer aufgrund eines gefährlichen Sprints zu bestrafen, dann soll sie es bitte bei sämtlichen Fällen gleich behandeln."

DIE KÄMPFER: Simon Pellaud und Marcel Aregger. Beide waren im zweiten Hauptfeld präsent und sind weiterhin ohne Vertrag für die kommende Saison auch wenn beide einmal mehr Mut bewiesen und ihre Qualitäten aufgezeigt haben. Am Ende erreichten nur 35 Rennfahrer das Ziel in Tournai.

DIE ZAHL: 46,4km/h. Das ist die Durchschnittsgeschwindigkeit in der ersten Rennstunde an diesem Sonntag. In Kombination mit dem hügeligen Kurs und dem schlechten Wetter sorgte dies für ein sehr anspruchsvolles Rennen.

Tournai, Belgique

Eurometropole Tour – Oliver Naesen : "Pas de regret, mais très fâché"

LE FAIT DU JOUR: La deuxième place d’Oliver Naesen, dans un sprint controversé. Après réclamation de la part de IAM Cycling, le jury des commissaires a statué : Dylan Groenewegen (Lotto NL Jumbo) reste vainqueur.

LA PHRASE: D’Oliver Naesen. «Je n’ai pas de regret. En revanche, je suis très fâché. Faire un sprint comme a fait Dylan Groenewegen est honteux. J’aurais pu tomber et remettre en cause ma participation aux Championnats du monde».

L’ANALYSE: «Je pensais que nous allions arriver à seulement trois coureurs » explique le coureur Belge. «Dans ce groupe très réduit, c’était moi le plus rapide. Je croyais dur comme fer en mes chances pour la victoire. Finalement, nous nous sommes fait rattraper à quelques mètres de la ligne. J’ai lancé mon sprint pile à ce moment là, à gauche de la route. La suite, vous la connaissez et nous ne peut rien changer».

LE COUP DE GUEULE: De Rik Verbrugghe : «La décision du jury des commissaires est ce qu’elle est. Cependant, je vais porter réclamation auprès de l’UCI. Mon coureur aurait dû tomber pour qu’il y ait déclassement du vainqueur, et ça ce n’est pas normal. Je pense notamment à Nacer Bouhanni qui a été déclassé à Hambourg pour moins que ça. Quand l’UCI prend la décision de déclasser pour sprint dangereux une fois, elle doit aussi le faire quand c’est le cas sur une autre épreuve».

LES COMBATIFS: Simon Pellaud et Marcel Aregger. Présents dans le deuxième peloton, les deux pensionnaires de IAM Cycling, toujours sans contrat pour l’année prochaine, ont une fois de plus fait preuve de résistance et de courage. Seulement 35 coureurs ont coupé la ligne à Tournai.

LE CHIFFRE: 46,4km/h. C’est la moyenne effectuée par les premiers coureurs ce dimanche. Entre le profil vallonné et une météo capricieuse, c’est dire l’exigence de cette course.

Press Release Tournai, Belgium

Eurometropole Tour - Oliver Naesen: “No regrets, but very angry”

THE FACT OF THE DAY: Oliver Naesen took second place in a very controversial sprint. Though IAM Cycling lodged an official complaint, the jury of commissioners ruled that Dylan Groenewegen (JumboNL-Lotto) would remain the winner of the day.

THE QUOTE: From Oliver Naesen: “I have no regrets. But I am very angry. To conduct a sprint as Dylan Groenewegen is shameful. He could have caused me to crash, which would have put my participation at the World Championships in doubt.”

THE ANALYSIS: “I thought we were going to reach the finish with only the front three riders,” Naesen explained. “And of that small group, I was certainly the fastest. I believed strongly in my chances to take the victory. But then with only a few meters to the line we were caught by the chasers. I launched my sprint at that moment and went to the left side of the road. You know what followed, and we can do nothing to change anything.”

THE STRAIGHT TALK: From Rik Verbrugghe. “The decision of the jury commissioners is what it is. Nevertheless, I will make a claim to the UCI. My rider had to have crashed in order to declassify the winner, and that’s not normal. In fact, I think Nacer Bouhanni was relegated in Hamburg for less. When the UCI decides to relegate a ride because of a dangerous sprint once, then it must be consistent in the case of another incident.”

THE FIGHTERS: Simon Pellaud and Marcel Aregger. Present in the second peloton at the finish, both IAM Cycling riders are still without a contract for next year, though they have proved once again their resilience and courage. Only 35 riders managed to finish the race in Tournai.

THE NUMBER: 46.4km/h. That’s the average speed the riders pegged for the first hour of racing on Sunday. Between the hilly profile and the unpredictable weather, that shows what the course demanded.