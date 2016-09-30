Eurométropole Tour / Binche-Chimay-Binche - IAM Cycling hat den zwanzisgsten Sieg im Visier

DIE TAKTIK: "Die Saison geht langsam zu ende ....

und IAM Cycling ist bereit, bei diesen zwei spannenden Rennen teilzunehmen", erklärt der sportliche Leiter Thierry Marichal. "Die Eurométropole Tour ist ein Rennen voller Überraschungen. Es ist ein Rennen, das wir in seiner neuen Form noch nicht kennen. Es gibt viele mögliche Szenarien und wir haben sicher die richtigen Fahrer dafür mit dabei. Unter anderem wären das Sondre Holst Enger, Oliver Naesen und Dries Devenyns. Für Binche gehört auch Jonas Van Genechten mit dazu. Auch er ist in der Lage, bei diesem Rennen erfolgreich zu sein. Beide Rennen sind für uns eine grosse Chance, den 20. Sieg in dieser Saison einzufahren."

DIE MOTIVATION: Von Oliver Naesen. "Ich mag all diese Rennen kurz vor dem Saisonende. Kommt noch hinzu, dass wir nun in Belgien praktisch vor meiner Haustüre unterwegs sind", erzählt der flämische Rennfahrer. "2014 wurde ich Sechster bei Binche-Chimay-Binche. Ich mag das leicht ansteigende Finale auf Pflastersteinen. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt der Saison sind viele Rennfahrer etwas müde. Ich persönlich bin voller Selbstvertrauen und komme mit einer guten Form aus der Eneco-Tour. Ich bin motiviert, hier für ein gutes Resultat zu sorgen."

DER TEAMFAHRER: Marcel Aregger. "Meine Rolle wird in erster Linie sein, den Teamleadern, insbesondere Oliver Naesen zu helfen. Als Gesamtzweiter der Eneco-Tour hat er erst vor kurzem gezeigt, dass er sich in einer ausgezeichneten Form befindet. Ich werde ihn also bestmöglich unterstützen auch wenn es dabei für mich einen kleinen Wermutstropfen gibt. Ich hab für das kommende Jahr keinen Vertrag und diese beiden Rennen könnten die letzten meiner Karriere sein. Ich will jeden Moment geniessen, Spass auf dem Velo haben und am Ende nichts bereuen."

DIE SCHWIERIGKEITEN: Die Anstiege und Pflastersteine schliessen den Kreis.

In Belgien endet die Saison so, wie sie begonnen hat. Die neue Strecke der Eurométropole Tour macht dabei keine Ausnahme. Sieben Mal muss dabei der Anstieg des Col de la Croix Jubaru absolviert werden. Das letzte Mal nur 5.5 Kilometer vor dem Ziel. Bei Binche-Chimay-Binche hingegen bleibt die Strecke, wie sie bereits in den letzten Jahren war. Mit einer Serie von verschiedenen kurzen Anstiegen und einem finalen Circuit, das teilweise mit Pflastersteinen versehen ist, ist dieses Rennen eher etwas für die Puncher und kräftigen Sprintern.

Eurometropole Tour / Binche-Chimay-Binche – IAM Cycling vise une vingtième victoire

LA TACTIQUE: «La saison touche à sa fin, et IAM Cycling s’apprête à participer à deux belles courses» explique Thierry Marichal, directeur sportif. «L’Eurométropole Tour peut réserver son lot de surprises. C’est une course que nous ne connaissons pas sous sa nouvelle forme. Plusieurs scénarii sont envisageables et nous avons les bons coureurs pour en être acteurs : Sondre Holst Enger, Oliver Naesen et Dries Devenyns entre autres. Pour Binche, Jonas Van Genechten viendra s’ajouter au groupe. Lui aussi est capable de briller sur cette épreuve. Ces deux courses sont pour nous une belle occasion d’arrondir à 20 notre nombre de victoires cette saison».

LA MOTIVATION: D’Oliver Naesen. «J’aime les courses de fin de saison, et en plus, cette fois-ci, c’est dans mon jardin, en Belgique» avoue le coureur flamand. «En 2014, j’avais terminé 6ème de Binche-Chimay-Binche. J’apprécie cette arrivée pavée et en faux plat montant. A cette période de l’année, le peloton est généralement usé. Quant à moi, je sors de l’Eneco Tour en forme et en pleine confiance. Je suis motivé à l’idée de faire un beau résultat».

L’EQUIPIER: Marcel Aregger. «Mon rôle sera avant tout d’aider mes leaders, notamment Oliver Naesen. Deuxième de l’Eneco Tour, il a encore démontré récemment qu’il était en excellente forme. Ma préoccupation première sera bien évidemment de l’épauler, mais je ne pourrai m’empêcher d’avoir un sentiment de nostalgie. Je n’ai pas de contrat pour l’an prochain et ces deux courses pourraient bien être les dernières de ma carrière. Je veux profiter de chaque instant, prendre du plaisir sur mon vélo, et ne pas avoir de regret».

LES DIFFICULTÉS: Des monts et des pavés, pour boucler la boucle. En Belgique, la saison débute et se termine ainsi. Le nouveau tracé de l’Eurométropole Tour n’est pas dénué de difficultés. Entre autres, 7 ascensions du Col de la Croix Jubaru, dont le sommet de la dernière est placé à seulement 5,5 kilomètres de la ligne. Binche-Chimay-Binche, quant à elle, reste sur un parcours à l’image des années précédentes. Un enchainement de monts avant de terminer sur le circuit local, en partie pavé. De quoi satisfaire les puncheurs/sprinteurs du peloton.

EuroMetropole Tour (Dimanche 2 Octobre)

Poperinge - Tournai 195,6km (12h30 – 17h15)

Coureurs:

Marcel Aregger (S)

Dries Devenyns (Bel)

Heinrich Haussler (Aus)

Sondre Holst Enger (Nor)

Pirmin Lang (S)

Oliver Naesen (Bel)

Simon Pellaud (S)

Aleksejs Saramotins (Let)

Binche-Chimay-Binche (Mardi 4 Octobre)

Binche – Binche 194,5km (12h55 – 17h20)

Coureurs:

Marcel Aregger (S)

Dries Devenyns (Bel)

Martin Elmiger (S)

Heinrich Haussler (Aus)

Sondre Holst Enger (Nor)

Oliver Naesen (Bel)

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor)

Jonas Van Genechten (Bel)

Directeur sportif: Thierry Marichal

Encadrement – Chauffeur: Filip Sercu. Masseurs: Tomaz Jeras, Alex Usov, Ignacio Rodriguez. Mécaniciens: David Catrevaux, Julien Lienard.

Eurometropole Tour / Binche-Chimay-Binche – IAM Cycling fighting for a 20th victory

THE TACTICS: “The season is coming to an end, and IAM Cycling is preparing to participate in two very exciting races,” directeur sportif Thierry Marichal explained. “Eurometropole Tour can offer up its share of surprises. It is a race that we do not know in its current format. Several scenarios are possible, and we have the right selection of riders to be active: Sondre Holst Enger, Oliver Naesen and Dries Devenyns among others. As for Binche, Jonas Van Genechten will be added to the group. He is also in the condition to shine in this event. Both races are a great opportunity for us to add to our wins this season with a 20th victory.”

THE MOTIVATION: Of Oliver Naesen: “I like the late season races, and added to that, this time it is basically in my own backyard here in Belgium,” the Flemish rider admits. “In 2014, I finished 6th in the Binche-Chimay-Binche. I like this finish with the cobbles and the false flat. At this time of year, the peloton is usually pretty worn out. As for myself, I have come out of the ENECO Tour in great shape, and full of confidence. I am motivated to get a good result.”

THE TEAMMATE: Marcel Aregger. “My role will be mostly to help my leaders, including Oliver Naesen. Having taken second at the recent ENECO TOUR, he has demonstrated that he is in great condition. My first concern will be to support him as well as possible. But I can’t help, also, to have a slight feeling of nostalgia. I still don’t have a contract for next year, and these two races could be the last of my career. I want to enjoy every moment, have fun on my bike, and have no regrets at the end.”

THE OBSTACLES: The climbs and the cobblestones that close out the circuit. In Belgium, the season starts and ends the same way. The new route for the Eurométropole Tour is not without its difficulties. They include seven times up the Col de la Croix Jubaru, with the last time the pack summiting it coming just 5.5 kilometers from the finish line. In contrast, the Binche-Chimay-Binche route remains the same as in previous years. With a sequence of climbs to attack before the finishing circuit that features some pavé, it offers the sort of course that should appeal to the punchy sprinters in the peloton.