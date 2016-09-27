Lombardia – Oliver Zaugg: «Die Lombardei-Rundfahrt ist mein letztes Rennen»

DIE AUSSAGE: Von Oliver Zaugg: «Die Lombardei-Rundfahrt ist das letzte Rennen meiner Karriere.»

DIE TATSACHE DES TAGES: Am Samstag, 1. Oktober kehrt Oliver Zaugg (35) an den Ort zurück, wo er seinen grössten Triumph feiern konnte. 2011 gewann der die Lombardei-Rundfahrt solo. «Dieses Rennen war schon vor meinem Sieg eines meiner Lieblingsrennen. Umso schöner natürlich, dass ich in diesem Rahmen bei einem solchen Rennen meine Karriere nach 13 Saisons als Profifahrer beenden kann», erzählt der im Tessin wohnhafte Schweizer.

DIE HERZENSANGELEGENHEIT: Noch einmal von Oliver Zaugg: «In meiner Karriere durfte ich viele schöne Momente erleben und ich hoffe natürlich, dass ich dieses Kapitel als Radprofi am Samstag bei der Lombardei-Rundfahrt würdevoll abschliessen kann.»

DAS ZIEL: Von Kjell Carlström, der zusammen mit Mario Chiesa als sportlicher Leiter im Einsatz sein wird. «Unser Ziel ist eine Top-10-Platzierung und wenn alles perfekt läuft, liegt sogar ein Podestplatz drin. Mit Mathias Frank und Jarlinson Pantano haben wir zwei gute Fahrer für ein Rennen von dieser Sorte. Die Renndistanz, das Profil und auch der Zeitpunkt zum Ende der Saison werden dieses Rennen besonders hart machen. Man muss wirklich einen super Tag haben, um hier erfolgreich zu sein.»

DAS RENNEN: Auf den 241 Kilometern zwischen Como und Bergamo wartet ein ständiges Auf und Ab auf die Rennfahrer. Vor allem die letzten 100 Kilometer haben es in sich. Lanciert wird diese Phase des Rennens mit dem 11.6 km langen Valico di Valcava, dem längsten Anstieg des Rennens mit Rampen von bis zu 17%. Bis ins Ziel ist praktisch kein Meter mehr flach und die letzte, rund 1.2 km lange Steigung befindet sich nur drei Kilometer vor dem Zielstrich. «Das Rennen ist lang und sehr schwer. Ich erwarte hier ein typisches Ausscheidungsfahren», ist sich Oliver Zaugg sicher.

DIE AMBITIONEN: Vuelta-Etappensieger Mathias Frank startet bereits zum sechsten Mal bei der Lombardei-Rundfahrt. «Das ist ein sehr hartes Rennen und nach einer langen Saison spielt die mentale Stärke eine grosse Rolle. Vor allem auch dann, wenn sich das Wetter nicht von seiner besten Seite zeigt. Ich persönlich bin gut aus der Vuelta rausgekommen und fühle mich gut. Wenn alles passt, könnte mir dieses Rennen gut liegen.»

DAS ENDE: Die Lombardei-Rundfahrt ist nicht nur das letzte WorldTour-Rennen der Saison, sondern auch in der Geschichte von IAM Cycling. Die Schweizer Mannschaft wird nach vier Jahren und einem aussergewöhnlichen letzten Jahr mit 6 WorldTour-Siegen aufgelöst.

Come, Italie

Tour de Lombardie – Oliver Zaugg: «Le Tour de Lombardie sera ma dernière course»

Tour de Lombardie (Samedi 1er Octobre)

Come - Bergame 241km (10h50 - 17h11)

Coureurs:

Stef Clement (Ned)

Stefan Denifl (Aut)

Mathias Frank (Sui)

Jonathan Fumeaux (Sui)

Jarlinson Pantano (Col)

Larry Warbasse (USA)

Marcel Wyss (Sui)

Oliver Zaugg (Sui)

Manager Général: Michel Thétaz

Directeurs sportifs: Kjell Carlström, Mario Chiesa

Encadrement: Chauffeur: Gianni Cedroni. Assistants: Mike Iavarone, Federico Quadranti, Daniele Franzoni. Mécaniciens: Giuseppe Archetti, Erju Zhang. Médecin: Jean-Luc Ziltener. Ostéopathe: Patrick Petitjean. Media Officer: Thomas Winterberg

Info: Les coureurs et les directeurs sportifs sont à disposition des médias sur demande auprès de Thomas Winterberg par téléphone +41 78 976 44 65 ou mail Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist vor Spambots geschützt! Zur Anzeige muss JavaScript eingeschaltet sein! <mailto:Diese E-Mail-Adresse ist vor Spambots geschützt! Zur Anzeige muss JavaScript eingeschaltet sein! >.

LA PHRASE: D’Oliver Zaugg. «Le Tour de Lombardie sera la dernière course de ma carrière».

LE FAIT DU JOUR: Samedi 1er octobre, Oliver Zaugg fera son retour sur la plus belle course inscrite à son palmarès. En 2011, le coureur suisse s’était imposé en solitaire sur la classique des feuilles mortes. «J’ai toujours eu une affection particulière pour cette épreuve. Et ce, même avant ma victoire» confie Oliver Zaugg. «Cette course est donc l’endroit rêvé pour tirer ma révérence après 13 années passées dans les rangs du peloton professionnel».

LE CRI DU CŒUR: D’Oliver Zaugg, encore. «J’ai vécu de merveilleux moments tout au long de ma carrière. Et j’espère pouvoir conclure en beauté ce chapitre de ma vie, samedi, au Tour de Lombardie».

L’OBJECTIF: Expliqué par Kjell Carlström, directeur sportif aux côtés de Mario Chiesa sur la classique Italienne. «Notre volonté est de placer un coureur dans le Top-10. Et si tout se déroule comme espéré, pourquoi ne pas envisager une place sur le podium. Avec Mathias Frank et Jarlinson Pantano, nous possédons deux coureurs capables d’exceller sur ce type de parcours. La distance, le profil, mais aussi le fait qu’elle intervienne aussi tard dans la saison, rendent cette épreuve particulièrement difficile. Etre en forme ne suffit pas pour s’imposer sur le Tour de Lombardie. Il faut avoir ce petit truc en plus, ce jour d’exception».

LA COURSE: Sur les 241km qui séparent la ville de Come de celle de Bergame, le peloton devra composer avec profil vallonné, et plus particulièrement exigeant lors des 100 derniers kilomètres. Le Valico di Valcava, plus longue difficulté du jour avec ses 11,6km d’ascension et ses passages à 17%, marqueront le début de cette phase de la course. Du sommet, jusqu'à la ligne d’arrivée, les coureurs ne reverront plus un mètre de plat. Enfin, le dernier pensum du peloton interviendra à seulement trois kilomètres de la ligne, avec une pente de 1,2km. «La distance et le profil sont les difficultés majeures de cette épreuve. Il faut s’attendre à une course d’usure» explique Oliver Zaugg.

L’AMBITION: De Mathias Frank, qui prendra part à son sixième Tour de Lombardie : «C’est une course extrêmement dure. Après une saison longue et compliquée, le mental de chaque coureur pourra jouer un rôle majeur. Surtout si la météo se veut être capricieuse. Personnellement, je ressors de la Vuelta en forme et en pleine confiance. Le Tour de Lombardie peut être une bonne course pour moi».

LE CLAP DE FIN: Le Tour de Lombardie ne marquera pas seulement la fin de la saison World Tour 2016. La classique Italienne sera également la dernière épreuve de IAM Cycling disputée à l’échelon ProTour. Suite à une saison admirable, la formation suisse tirera sa révérence après quatre années d’existence.

27.09.2016

Press Release Como, Italy

Il Lombardia - Oliver Zaugg: “The Tour of Lombardy will be my last race”

THE STATEMENT: From Oliver Zaugg: “The Tour of Lombardy will be the last race of my career.”

THE FACT OF THE DAY: On Saturday, October 1, Oliver Zaugg (35) will return to the place where he celebrated his greatest triumph. In 2011, Zaugg soloed to victory at the Tour of Lombardy. “This race was always one of my favorite races, even before my victory. With that in mind, it is all the better that I can have this race also be where I will finish my 13 year career as a professional cyclist,” explained Zaugg, who lives in the Italian-speaking Ticino canton of Switzerland.

THE LABOR OF LOVE: Again for Oliver Zaugg: “In my career, I have experienced many beautiful moments, and I certainly hope that I can gracefully conclude this chapter of my life as a professional cyclists on Saturday at the Tour of Lombardy.”

THE GOAL: Explained by Kjell Carlström, who, along with Mario Chiesa, will be a directeur sportif at Lombardy. “Our goal will be to have a rider in the top-10, and if everything goes perfectly, we should even have a chance at a podium position. With Mathias Frank and Jarlinson Pantano, we have two riders who should excel at this sort of race. The race distance, the profile, and also the fact that it comes so late in the season will make this event especially difficult. You really have to have a super day to be successful here.”

THE RACE: For the 241 kilometers that the riders will cover between Como and Bergamo, they will be dealing with a constantly undulating profile. This will be especially true for the final 100 kilometers. The 11.6 kilometer Valico di Valcava climb will signal the start of this phase of the race. It is the longest climb of the day, and boasts gradients approaching 17% in sections. From then till the finish, there is virtually not a flat meter of road. The final climb, which is approximately 1.2 kilometers long, comes with only three kilometers remaining until the finish line. “The race is long and very difficult. I certainly expect a race of attrition,” Oliver Zaugg assured.

THE AMBITIONS: Vuelta stage winner Mathias Frank will be starting his sixth Tour of Lombardy. “This is an extremely tough race, and after such a long season, the rider’s mental strength always plays a big role. That is especially true if the weather is not the best. Personally, I have come out of the Vuelta strong, and I am feeling good. If everything fits together well, this could be a good race for me.”

THE END: The Tour of Lombardy is not only the last World Tour race of the season, but will be the final World Tour race ever for the IAM Cycling team. The Swiss team will be dissolved after four years of racing, having had an exceptionally strong final year which included six World Tour victories.