Frankiny Set to Join BMC Racing Team in 2017

21 September, 2016, Santa Rosa, California (USA)

BMC Racing Team today announced that Kilian Frankiny, 22, will graduate from BMC Development Team to BMC Racing Team for the 2017 season.

Frankiny, who was a stagiaire with BMC Racing Team in 2015, joins a long list of riders who have made the transition from BMC Development Team.

"We are delighted to have Kilian join BMC Racing Team. Kilian is a very talented rider as we saw when he won two stages, including the team time trial, and the overall victory at Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc this year. Kilian's progression to the UCI WorldTour team is a testament to the success of our development team in nurturing the next generation of cycling talent," BMC Racing Team General Manager Jim Ochowicz explained.

Frankiny is excited to be staying within the BMC family, particularly being a Swiss rider.

"I had four great years at BMC Development Team, which felt more like a family than a team, during which time I learned a lot from the riders who have already transitioned to BMC Racing Team. I had the chance to be a stagiaire last year so I've already seen the high level at which the team operates. It's an honor to be joining a team with such strong riders. I hope to do a good job of supporting the team's goals and if the opportunity is there I hope to have some good results myself," Frankiny said.

Frankiny is the seventh rider to make the transition from BMC Development Team to BMC Racing Team.

In keeping with BMC Racing Team policy no other details of the contract were released.