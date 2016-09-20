ENECO Tour - Matthias Brändle: "Ein Top-5-Resultat ist immer gut für das Vertrauen"

DER SCHREI DES HERZEN:

Von Matthias Brändle. "Ein Top-5-Resultat ist immer gut für das Vertrauen."

DIE AUSSAGE: Ebenfalls von Matthias Brändle. "Bis auf zwei Etappen bei der Tour de Fjords und danach das Einzelzeitfahren bei den Europameisterschaften von letzter Woche hatte ich die letzten zwei Monate kein Rennen mehr."

DIE ERKLÄRUNG: Nochmals von Matthias Brändle. "Ich bin mit meinem Resultat zufrieden. Diese Rundfahrt hier dient mir vorwiegend als Vorbereitung für die Zeitfahr-Weltmeisterschaften in Doha. Es gibt sicher noch einiges an Arbeit aber ich bin motiviert für dieses Wettkampf. Und natürlich freue ich mich auch auf das Mannschaftszeitfahren vom kommenden Freitag, wo wir mit IAM Cycling Chancen auf das Podest haben."

DIE ANEKDOTE: Der teaminterne Zeitfahrwettkampf zwischen Matthias Brändle und Martin Elmiger ist um ein Kapitel reicher. Nach der Tour de Suisse stand es 1:1 während der ehemalige Stundenweltrekordhalter heute 8 Sekunden schneller war als sein Schweizer Teamkollege.

DIE ANALYSE: Von Thierry Marichal, dem sportlichen Leiter von IAM Cycling. Die Jungs haben unsere Erwartungen erfüllt. Das ist ein gutes Omen für das Mannschaftszeitfahren vom kommenden Freitag, wo allgemein weitere Zeitabstände vor dem entscheidenden Wochenende erwartet werden. Mit Fahrern wie Dries Devenyns, Oliver Naesen, Martin Elmiger und Reto Hollenstein haben wir einige der besten Athleten für diese Disziplin. Im heutigen Einzelzeitfahren war Rohan Dennis (BMC) ganz einfach unantastbar."

DIE NÄCHSTE ETAPPE: Sofern nichts unerwartetes passiert, dann dürfte auf den 186 flachen Kilometern zwischen Blanken und Ardooie ein Massensprint im Kampf um den Etappensieg erwartet werden.

ENECO Tour – Matthias Brändle: «Un top-5 c’est toujours bon pour la confiance»

ENECO Tour (lundi 19 septembre – dimanche 25 septembre)

Mardi 20 septembre: clm ind. de Breda – Breda de 9,6 km

Podium

1. Rohan Dennis (BMC) en 10’48’’

2. Jos Van Emden (LottoNL Jumbo) à 5’’

3. Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) à 14’’

IAM Cycling

5. Matthias Brändle à 15’’

24. Martin Elmiger à 23’’

28. Oliver Naesen à 25’’

32. Reto Hollenstein à 29’’

40. Roger Kluge à 32’’

51. Dries Devenyns à 37’’

63. Heinrich Haussler à 42’’

133. Jonas Van Genechten à 1’12’’

Classement général

1. Rohan Dennis (BMC) en 4h24’48’’

2. Jos Van Emden (LottoNL Jumbo) à 5’’

3. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) à 13’’

IAM Cycling

6. Matthias Brändle à 15’’

23. Martin Elmiger à 23’’

28. Oliver Naesen à 25’’

32. Reto Hollenstein à 29’’

41. Roger Kluge à 32’’

52. Dries Devenyns à 37’’

63. Heinrich Haussler à 42’’

127. Jonas Van Genechten à 1’12’’

LE CRI DU CŒUR: De Matthias Brändle. «Un top-5, c’est toujours bon pour la confiance.»

LA PHRASE: De Matthias Brändle encore. «A l’exception de deux étapes au Tour des Fjords et le chrono des championnats d’Europe la semaine passée, je n’avais plus disputé de compétition officielle depuis deux mois.»

L’EXPLICATION: De Matthias Brändle toujours. «Je suis satisfait de mon résultat. Je prends ce tour comme préparation en vue des championnats du monde du contre-la-montre de Doha. Il y a encore du travail mais je suis motivé pour ce rendez-vous comme d’ailleurs pour le chrono par équipes de vendredi où IAM Cycling peut prétendre à un podium.»

L’ANECDOTE: Le duel interne entre Matthias Brändle et Martin Elmiger (1-1 après le Tour de Suisse) a tourné à l‘avantage de l’ex-recordman du monde de l’heure pour 6 secondes.

L’ANALYSE: De Thierry Marichal, directeur sportif de IAM Cycling. «Les gars ont répondu à notre attente. C’est de bon augure en vue du contre-la-montre par équipes de vendredi qui est appelé à créer des écarts avant un week-end décisif. Où nous pourrons compter avec plusieurs atouts tant il est vrai que Dries Devenyns, Oliver Naesen, Martin Elmiger et Reto Hollenstein ont les qualités pour tutoyer les meilleurs. Rohann Denis (BMC) était juste intouchable aujourd’hui.»

LE MENU DU JOUR: Comme les difficultés sont inexistantes sur les 186 km menant de Blankenberge à Ardooie, la 3e étape devrait se terminer, sauf grosse surprise, par un nouveau sprint royal.

ENECO Tour - Matthias Brändle: “A top-5 is always good for the confidence”

THE EXCLAMATION: Matthias Brändle: “Taking a place in the top-5 is always good for the confidence”

THE QUOTE: Again by Matthias Brändle: “With the exception of the two stages at the Tour de Fjords and then the time trial at the European Championships last week, I hadn’t raced in an official event for two months.”

THE EXPLANATION: Offered by Matthias Brändle once again. “I am satisfied with my result. I am racing this tour mainly as preparation for the world championships in the time trial at Doha. There is still work to do, but I am motivated for that event, and indeed am also keen to help the IAM Cycling team during Friday’s team time trial where we can aim for the podium.”

THE STORY: The friendly rivalry between teammates Matthias Brändle and Martin Elmiger continues. They were tied 1-1 after the Tour de Suisse, but since Brändle’s time at the ENECO Tour was eight seconds faster than Elmiger’s, the advantage now rests with the former world hour record holder.

THE ANALYSIS: From Thierry Marichal, directeur sportif for IAM Cycling. “The guys lived up to our expectations. This bodes well for the team time trial on Friday where everyone expects important gaps to be created before the decisive weekend. With assets like Dries Devenyns, Oliver Naesen, Martin Elmiger and Reto Hollenstein, we have some of the best guys for this discipline. Of course today, Rohan Dennis (BMC) was just untouchable.”

THE MENU FOR THE DAY: Barring any unexpected surprises, the pan-flat route that takes the riders 186 kilometers from Blankenberge to Ardooie should end in a mass sprint.