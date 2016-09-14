Van Avermaet to be Honored at Primus Classic Impanis-Van Petegem

Greg Van Avermaet will race on home soil in Belgium for the first time since his Olympic Games victory. (c) TDWSport.com

Greg Van Avermaet will lead BMC Racing Team’s 7-rider roster at Primus Classic Impanis-Van Petegem this Saturday, 17 September, where his Olympic Road Race victory will be celebrated.

Van Avermaet, who won the 2014 edition, will be motivated for the win, Sports Director Valerio Piva said.

“We’re going to Primus Classic Impanis-Van Petegem with a strong leader in Greg Van Avermaet who will line up after his win in Montreal last Sunday. Greg won this race two years ago and will be motivated to win again as it’s his first time racing on home soil since the Olympic Games. We have a solid team in support of Greg and we’ll be looking to race aggressively,” Piva explained.

Van Avermaet is lining up with good form after racing in Canada.

“It’s always nice to race in Belgium with the crowds and after my win at the Olympic Games I think it will be extra special. I’ve won the race before and I’d like to continue my good form and good results this weekend at Primus Classic Impanis-Van Petegem,” Van Avermaet said.

Primus Classic Impanis-Van Petegem (17 September)

Rider roster: Brent Bookwalter (USA), Marcus Burghardt (GER), Floris Gerts (NED), Michael Schär (SUI), Greg Van Avermaet (BEL), Peter Velits (SVK), Taylor Eisenhart (USA).

Sports Director: Valerio Piva (ITA)