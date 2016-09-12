NAIRO QUINTANA WINS VUELTA A ESPANA TO CLINCH SECOND GRAND TOUR TITLE

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) claimed his second Grand Tour title when he won the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday after a fierce battle with his biggest rival Chris Froome (Sky) as the final stage was won by Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Bike Exchange). His fellow Colombian Esteban Chaves rounded off the podium after overtaking Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), the race’s most aggressive rider, in Saturday’s final mountain stage. Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) won the polka dot jersey for the mountain classification while Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) clinched the green jersey for the points classification and BMC took the teams classification.

Quintana and his team mates enjoyed a glass of ‘cava’ at the back of the peloton at the start of the stage, ridden at a leisurely pace. Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) was the only non starter after sustaining a leg fracture in Saturday’s final mountain stage. Christian Knees (Sky) was the first rider to attack in the streets of Madrid.

The first real break took shape after Loic Chetout (Cofidis) jumped away from the pack, followed by Peter Kennaugh (Sky), Quentin Jauregui (ag2r-La Mondiale) and Koen Bouwmann (LottoNL-Jumbo). The fugitives built a 1:05-advantage over the peloton led by Giant-Alpecin. All the teams interested in a bunch sprint contributed to the chase. Chetout was the last rider to be reined in five kilometres from the line.

Orica-Bike Exchange went in the front of the bunch inside the final kilometre, perfectly setting up Nielsen for his second stage win in the race. Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) was second and Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quick Step) came home third.

