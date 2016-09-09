Dislocated Shoulder Rules Sánchez Out of Vuelta a Espana

09 September, 2016, Calp (ESP)

Samuel Sánchez' hopes of finishing in the top ten at the Vuelta a Espana came crashing down on the stage 19 ITT after a nasty fall left him with an acromioclavicular joint dislocation of the right shoulder.

Sánchez' bike slipped out from under him when he turned a corner at a high speed with 7km to go of the 37km course and his ride side was the main point of the impact.

The acromioclavicular join dislocation will rule Sánchez out of the remaining two stages.

Update from Dr Daniele Zaccaria

"Samuel was taken immediately to the Hospital Marina Baixa Villajoyosa after his crash where they performed a number of X-Rays and tests to determine his injuries. Given the heavy impact of the crash he is lucky to have not broken any bones. His main injury is the acromioclavicular join dislocation of his right shoulder but he also has a large contusion and is unable to walk properly. He underwent a head CT scan as he was experiencing some dizziness but was cleared of any concussion."

"Samuel will require at least a week off the bike, following which he will ride on the rollers before returning to the road. We will continue to monitor his recovery and hopefully he will be able to race at the beginning of October."

Samuel Sánchez:

"I had a brutal crash with 7km to go in a corner to right. I was doing a good TT and I think I was able to finish it in the top 5 or 6 and gain some GC positions. Right now the physical pain is nothing compared to my soul. I am only two days from the final and we did a big sacrifice to be here fighting with the best riders. I know this is sport and cycling but it's hard to accept it now. The important thing is I haven't broken anything even if my right shoulder is dislocated. I hope to recover fast and give my best in this final of season in the Italian races in October."