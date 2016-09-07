La Vuelta - Mathias Frank: "Das ist ein Traum, der wahr geworden ist" MATHIAS FRANK, STRONGEST ON VUELTA'S INTIMIDATING CLIMB

La Vuelta - Mathias Frank: "Das ist ein Traum, der wahr geworden ist"

DER EXPLOIT: Von Mathias Frank. Mit einem Soloerfolg hat der Schweizer Radprofi heute die 17. Etappe der Vuelta auf dem Alto Mas de la Costa für sich entschieden. Damit feiert er nach mehr als zwei Jahren ohne Sieg seinen ersten Triumph bei einer Grand Tour.

DIE AUSSAGE: "Als ich die Ziellinie überquerte, sagte ich zu mir, dass dies ein Traum ist, der wahr geworden ist", erzählt Mathias Frank voller Emotionen. "Ich hatte bisher keine gute Saison und verpasste mit der Tour de Suisse und der Tour de France zwei meiner grossen Saisonziele. Nun kam ich zur Vuelta und wollte hier eine Etappe gewinnen. Das habe ich nun geschafft und es ist ein unglaubliches Gefühl."

DIE ERKLÄRUNG: "Ich hätte nie gedacht, dass sich das Rennen im Finale so entwickeln würde. Als ich mich zusammen mit Dario Cataldo (Astana) 30 km vor dem Ziel vom Rest der Spitzengruppe absetzen konnte, glaubte ich ganz ehrlich nicht, dass es wirklich reichen würde. Und ich konnte es nicht glauben, bis ich es tatsächlich bis über die Ziellinie geschafft hatte", beschreibt der Etappensieger das Finale. "Ich habe gekämpft wie immer und ich hatte Angst, dass ich von der Verfolgergruppe wieder eingeholt werden würde. Doch dann war ich im Ziel und wusste, dass ich tatsächlich gewonnen hatte. Das war einfach nur magisch."

DER SCHREI DES HERZEN: "Mathias Frank hat das Rennen wie ein Metronom geschafft. "erklärt der sportliche Leiter Eddy Seigneur im Ziel. "Nur sehr wenige Fahrer sind in der Lage, im Finale eine solche Leistung abzuliefern. Er ist ein grosser Champion und ich ziehe meinen Hut vor ihm."

DIE UNTERSTÜTZUNG: Marcel Wyss und Clément Chevrier waren mit Mathias Frank ebenfalls in der Spitzengruppe des Tages vertreten und unterstützen ?ihn so gut sie konnten, bevor er zu seiner Siegesfahrt ansetzte. "Marcel und Clément waren in der Lage, die verschiedenen Angriffe aus der Spitze während der Etappe zu kontrollieren. Das war eine grosse Hilfe für Mathias", erklärt Seigneur weiter. "Aufgrund der Tatsache, dass wir zu dritt in dieser Spitzengruppe vertreten waren, konnten wir davon profitieren und wurden am Ende mit dem Sieg belohnt. Es war brilliant."

DIE EMOTIONEN: Von Marcel Wyss und Mathias Frank. Die beiden Teamkollegen und guten Freunde fielen sich im Ziel auf dem Alto Mas de la Costa in die Arme. Es war eine Umarmung voller Dankbarkeit, Aufrichtigkeit und Emotionen.

DER REKORD: IAM Cycling hat mit dem heutigen Sieg den Rekordwert von 18 aus dem Jahr 2014 gebrochen. Der 19. Saisonsieg in diesem Jahr durch Mathias Frank war gleichzeitig der vierte Saisonsieg bei einer Grand Tour.

Podium

1. Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) en 4h34’38’’

2. Leopold König (Team SKY) à 6’’

3. Robert Gesink (Lotto NL Jumbo) à 11’’

IAM Cycling

11. Marcel Wyss à 1’10’’

17. Clément Chevrier à 1’39’’

56. Larry Warbasse à 7’59’’

75. Simon Pellaud à 11’11’’

76. Dries Devenyns à 11’14’’

154. Vegard Stake Laengen à 18’15’’

160. Jonas Van Genechten à 20’24’’

Classement général

1. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) en 69h35’32’’

2. Chris Froome (Team Sky) à 3’37’’

3. Esteban Chavez (Orica BikeExchange) à 3’57’’

IAM Cycling

20. Marcel Wyss à 29’36’’

46. Mathias Frank à 1h29’20’’

48. Clément Chevrier à 1h30’32’’

49. Larry Warbasse à 1h30’49’’

91. Vegard Stake Laengen à 2h49’05’’

109. Simon Pellaud à 3h07’12’’

104. Dries Devenyns à 2h59’19’’

143. Jonas Van Genechen à 3h06’36’’

Résultats de la course

http://www.iamcycling.ch/pro/performances-resultats/

Réactions audio

https://audioboom.com/channel/iamcycling

L’EXPLOIT: De Mathias Frank. En solitaire, le coureur Suisse s’est imposé au sommet de l’Alto Mas de la Costa, 17ème étape de la Vuelta. Il lève les bras après deux ans de disette, et signe son premier succès sur un grand tour.

LA PHRASE: «Quand j’ai franchi la ligne, je me suis dit : c’est un rêve qui devient réalité» a déclaré Mathias Frank, la voix chargée d’émotion. «Je n’ai pas effectué une bonne saison. J’ai manqué deux de mes objectifs à savoir le Tour de Suisse et le Tour de France. Mon ambition sur la Vuelta était de gagner une étape. La mission est remplie. Je me sens apaisé et c’est un sentiment incroyable».

L’EXPLICATION: «Je n’aurais jamais imaginé que le scénario de la course puisse se dérouler ainsi. Quand nous sommes partis avec Dario Cataldo (Astana) à 30km de l’arrivée, très honnêtement, je n’y croyais pas. Et je refusais d’y croire tant que je n’avais pas coupé la ligne» a commenté le vainqueur du jour. «Je me suis battu comme jamais. J’avais peur qu’un groupe revienne sur moi. Puis j’ai compris que j’avais gagné. C’était tout simplement magique».

LE CRI DU CŒUR: «Mathias Frank a géré sa course comme un métronome» a commenté Eddy Seigeur à l’arrivée. «L’effort qu’il a produit dans le final, très peu sont capables de le faire. C’est un grand champion. Je lui tire mon chapeau».

LE SOUTIEN: De Marcel Wyss et Clément Chevrier dans l’échappée. Entouré de ces deux coéquipiers, Mathias Frank a pu bénéficier d’un véritable point d’appui avant de s’envoler vers la victoire. «Marcel et Clément ont été capables de répondre aux différentes attaques tout au long de la journée» a reconnu Eddy Seigneur. Cela a été d’une grande aide pour Mathias. Du fait de notre supériorité à l’avant du peloton, la mission de décanter la course nous revenait. Et nous l’avons fait avec brio».

L’EMOTION: De Marcel Wyss et Mathias Frank. Les deux coéquipiers et amis se sont tombés dans les bras au sommet de l’Alto Mas de la Costa. Un étreinte pleine de reconnaissance, de sincérité et d’émotion.

LE RECORD: Effacées les tablettes de 2014 et ces 18 succès. La victoire de Mathias Frank sur la Vuelta apporte à IAM Cycling son 19ème bouquet de l’année, et son quatrième sur un grand tour.

THE ACCOMPLISHMENT: Of Mathias Frank. The Swiss rider took a solo victory at the top of the Alto Mas de la Costa to finish off the 17th stage of the Vuelta. This marks his first win after two years without taking the bouquet, and also represents his first stage win at a grand tour.

THE QUOTE: “When I crossed the line, I said to myself that this is a dream come true,” Mathias Frank explained with a voice full of emotion. “I have not had an amazing season. I missed out completely on my two main objectives when I had to abandon both the Tour de Suisse and the Tour de France. My ambition coming into the Vuelta was to win a stage. Now I have accomplished this mission. I feel at peace and it’s an incredible feeling.”

THE EXPLANATION: “I never imagined that the race scenario would unfold so perfectly. When I attacked from the break along with Dario Cataldo (Astana) 30km from the finish, quite honestly, I did not believe we’d make it. And I refused to believe until I was safe across the line,” Frank continued. “I fought hard like always. I was afraid that the chase group would catch back up. Then I realized I had won...it was magical.”

THE EXCLAMATION: “Mathias Frank managed his race like a metronome,” directeur sportif Eddy Seingeur said after the finish. “The effort he produced at the end, very few riders would be able to accomplish that. He’s a great champion. I tip my hat to him.”

THE SUPPORT: From Marcel Wyss and Clément Chevrier in the break. Surrounded by two teammates, Mathias Frank was able to get a real foothold before flying to victory. “Marcel and Clement were able to cover various attacks throughout the day. This was a great help for Mathias,” Seingeur confided. “On account of the fact that we had several riders in the main breakaway, we were able to control the race at the front. And we did it brilliantly.”

THE EMOTION: From Marcel Wyss and Mathias Frank. The two teammates and good friends enthusiastically hugged each other at the top of the Alto Mas de la Costa. It was a hug full of gratitude, sincerity, and emotion.

THE RECORD: Eclipsing the team record from 2014 and its 18 victories, Mathias Frank's win at the Vuelta today brings the IAM Cycling total to 19 for the year, and most importantly, the fourth grand tour stage for 2016.

Swiss Mathias Frank soloed to victory in one of the demanding stages of this year's Vuelta, prevailing at top of the Alto Mas de la Costa at the end of the Camins del Penyagolosa. He earned his team their second victory in this edition after Jonas Van Genechten. The top guns neutralised themselves as Nairo Quintana, the red jersey holder, finished with Chris Froome, Esteban Chaves and Alberto Contador, who lit up the race in the final climb.

After several foiled attempts that involved polka dot jersey holder Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) and his main rival Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), a breakaway eventually took shape after 50 kilometres with the following 27 riders – Dario Cataldo (Astana), Imanol Erviti and José Herrada (Movistar), Michael Gogl (Tinkoff), Michal Golas and Leopold König (Sky), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Robert Gesink and Bram Tankink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Simon Gerrans and Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange), Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo), Axel Domont (Ag2r La Mondiale), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Soudal), Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data), Mathias Frank, Marcel Wyss and Clement Chevrier (IAM Cycling), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Christoph Pfingsten and Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18), Pello Bilbao and Jaime Roson (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie).

They had an advantage of 5 minutes with 110km left while Maxime Bouet (Etixx-Quick Step), who was chasing alone, joined them later. In the early action, Fraile was first at the top of the first climb of the day, the Alto del Desierto de las Palmas (2nd category), to reduce the gap with Elissonde down to three points. Two hard weeks of racing and the heat claimed the scalp of Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who abandoned after less than two hours of racing. The breakaway's lead rose up to 7:30 with 70km left when BMC started to pull at the front of the pack.

With 29km remaining, Cataldo and Frank attacked and when entering the Camins del Penyagolosa they were about 20 seconds ahead of the chasing group at the foot of the much-feared Alto Mas de la Costa –3.8km at 12.5 per cent with gradients reaching 21 pc. The peloton, led by Movistar, were some minutes off the pace. With 2.5km left, Frank was on his own and Cataldo hung on a dozen seconds behind before being caught by Gesink, Konig and Herrada.

Konig and Gesink chased Frank but the Swiss was too strong and finished 6 seconds ahead of Konig and beat Gesink, who won at top of the Col d'Aubisque, by 11 seconds. Further down the road, Contador attacked the group of favourites and was joined by Quintana and Chaves. They were joined by Froome, who struggled to respond to Contador's acceleration, and the four finished together.